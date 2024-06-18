Explosion and fire at military ammunition depot in Chad’s capital causes fatalities

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — An explosion and fire at a military ammunition depot in Chad’s capital has caused fatalities and injuries. The explosions started late Tuesday at the depot in N’Djamena. President Mahamat Deby Itno said the fire caused human and material damage and an investigation would be conducted. A government spokesman said Wednesday the situation has been brought under control. The number of those killed and injured was not yet confirmed. The explosion set off frantic efforts to put out the fire and treat the wounded.

