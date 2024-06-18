French actress Anouk Aimée, a Golden Globe-winner for her role in ‘A Man and a Woman,’ dies at 92

PARIS (AP) — French actress Anouk Aimée, winner of a Golden Globe for her starring role in “A Man and a Woman” by legendary French director Claude Lelouch, has died. She was 92. Agent Sébastien Perrolat said in an text message to The Associated Press that Aimée died Tuesday morning “surrounded by her loved ones.” He did not give a cause of death. Aimée’s daughter Manuela Papatakis first announced her death in an Instagram post, saying: “We are extremely sad to announce the departure of my mother Anouk Aimée.”

