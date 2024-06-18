GOP contest between Bob Good and John McGuire highlights primary slate in Virginia

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — One of America’s most conservative congressmen is facing a serious primary challenge in Virginia after his opponent was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Voters in two other districts are nominating candidates to fill two open seats in the state’s primary election Tuesday. Voters selected Hung Cao as the Republican nominee to the U.S. Senate to take on Democrat Tim Kaine. The marquee battle is in the state’s 5th Congressional District. That’s where congressman Bob Good is facing a challenge from state senator John McGuire. Trump endorsed McGuire and called Good a backstabber after Good endorsed Ron DeSantis instead of Trump for president.

By MATTHEW BARAKAT and BEN FINLEY Associated Press

