Teen sentenced after pleading guilty to 2022 shooting near Chicago high school that killed 2 teens

CHICAGO (AP) — A teenager who pleaded guilty to a 2022 shooting near a Chicago high school that killed two teens and wounded two others has been sentenced to more than four decades in prison. A Cook County judge sentenced 18-year-old Christian Acevedo after he pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in the December 2022 shooting. The shooting outside Benito Juarez Community Academy on Chicago’s southwest side killed 15-year-old Brandon Perez and 14-year-old Nathan Billegas and injured two other teens. A judge sentenced Acevedo on Monday to 46 years in prison, although his attorney says he faces 45 years in prison under his sentence.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.