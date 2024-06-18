Timeline of Willie Mays’ career

1979 — Banned from game by Commissioner Bowie Kuhn for holding casino job while still involved in baseball.

1979 — Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame in first year of eligibility.

1973 (Sept. 20) — Says he will retire after season.

1973 (Aug. 17) — 660th and last home run, off Cincinnati’s Don Gullett.

1972 (May 11) — Traded to New York Mets for minor league pitcher Charlie Williams and cash.

1963 (July 2) — Hits 16th-inning home run off Spahn in Giants’ 1-0 victory over Braves.

1951 (Oct. 3) — In on-deck circle when Bobby Thomson hits Shot Heard ‘Round the World.

1951 (May 28) — First major league hit after 0-for-12 start — a home run off Milwaukee’s Warren Spahn.

1950 — Signs with New York Giants for $4,000.

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.