US lawmakers meet with Dalai Lama in India’s Dharamshala, sparking anger from China

DHARAMSHALA, India (AP) — A bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation met with the Dalai Lama at his residence in India’s Dharamshala on Wednesday, in a visit that China has criticized as it views the exiled leader as dangerous separatist. The high-level delegation arrived a day before in the hillside town, which the Dalai Lama has made his headquarters since fleeing from Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. India considers Tibet to be part of China, though it hosts Tibetan exiles. The meeting is expected to focus on a bill passed by the U.S. Congress recently, which is aimed at encouraging dialogue between the Dalai Lama and Chinese officials that could result in a peaceful resolution to the dispute between Tibet and the Chinese government.

