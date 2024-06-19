2 French adolescents are accused of raping a 12-year-old girl, motivated by antisemitism

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say two adolescent boys have been given preliminary charges of raping a 12-year-old girl and religion-motivated violence. French media reported that the girl is Jewish. The regional prosecutor’s office said three boys aged 12 and 13 were detained after the girl reported a rape in the Paris suburb of Courbevoie. It said two of the boys were given multiple preliminary charges, including aggravated gang rape on a minor and religion-motivated violence. The attack elicited widespread shock and concern, notably after a spike in antisemitic acts in France since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

