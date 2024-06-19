Far-right leader Bardella backpedals on taking France out of NATO strategic military command

VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — The far-right leader angling to become France’s prime minister after the country’s upcoming parliamentary election has backtracked Wednesday on the party’s previous promise to pull out of NATO’s strategic military command. National Rally president Jordan Bardella said Wednesday that “France mustn’t leave NATO’s military command while we are at war.” He was referring to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Bardella was speaking at the Eurosatory arms trade show outside Paris. The comments pulled back from a campaign promise made by his party in its manifesto for the 2022 French presidential election. But Bardella maintained that he is firmly against sending troops to Ukraine and escalating tensions with Russia.

By NICOLAS GARRIGA and ELISE MORTON Associated Press

