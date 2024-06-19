Fresh Malaysian durians will make their way to China as trade deals signed during Premier Li’s visit

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Fresh Malaysian durians will soon make their way to China as the two countries inked a slew of trade and economic deals during a visit by Premier Li Qiang to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations. Li held private talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and witnessed the signing of various pacts, including a new five-year economic and trade cooperation deal. Li, the first Chinese premier to visit Malaysia since 2015, flew in Tuesday after earlier stops in Australia and New Zealand. Li has said the 50-year anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic ties was a new starting point to deepen links and increase exchanges. Ahead of Li’s visit, Anwar said Malaysia planned to join the BRICS bloc of developing economies.

