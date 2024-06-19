Iran’s imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi sentenced to another year in prison

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Narges Mohammadi, has been sentenced to another year in prison over her activism. Mostafa Nili, Mohammadi’s lawyer, says his client was convicted on a charge of making propaganda against the system. Nili said Wednesday that the sentence came after Mohammadi urged voters to boycott Iran’s recent parliamentary election, sent letters to lawmakers in Europe and made comments regarding torture and sexual assault suffered by another Iranian journalist and political activist. Mohammadi is being held at Iran’s notorious Evin Prison, which houses political prisoners and those with Western ties. She already had been serving a 30-month sentence, to which 15 more months were added in January.

By The Associated Press

