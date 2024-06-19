Man, 72, killed and his wife wounded in knife attack at Nebraska highway rest area

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an attempted robbery at a highway rest area in eastern Nebraska left a 72-year-old man dead and his 71-year-old wife critically injured in a knife attack. The Hall County Sheriff’s office said the attack happened Wednesday morning as Gary and Mary Nelson were travelling across the state in their mobile home. Gary Nelson died at a Grand Island hospital. Mary Nelson was hospitalized in critical condition. They were from Eureka, Missouri. The sheriff’s office said the suspect fled the rest area in a vehicle, but he was later captured. The 22-year-old man from Elyria, Ohio, faces numerous charges including first-degree murder.

