PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say seven people have been wounded in a shooting in Philadelphia. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in North Philadelphia. The victims ranged in age from 16 to 47 years old. Police say they are all in stable condition. Authorities say investigators are still working to gather additional details. Police say no weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.