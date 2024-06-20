4 people are hospitalized after two crashes on the interstate 10

The California Highway Patrol is reporting two separate crashes early Thursday Morning.

The collisions happened around 5 a.m. with a wreck involving three vehicles East of Date Palm Drive, near Cathedral City.

Three people from that crash were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

According to CHP the number three and four lanes eastbound on the freeway were blocked, but have since re-opened to traffic.

The California Highway Patrol also confirmed the second collision west of Bob Hope on the right-hand shoulder.

Officers say that an SUV rolled over and that person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries at this time or how severe they are.

There is congestion on the east and westbound lanes due to the collisions.

Stay with New Channel 3 for any further developments.