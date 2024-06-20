A US veteran died at a nursing home, abandoned. Hundreds of strangers came to say goodbye

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Former U.S. Marine Gerry Brooks died alone at a nursing home in Maine, abandoned and all but forgotten. Then the funeral home posted a notice asking if anyone would serve as a pallbearer or simply attend his burial. Within minutes, it was turning away volunteers to carry his casket. Hundreds of people who knew nothing about the 86-year-old beyond his name were giving him a final salute with full military honors Thursday. One veteran says “there’s so much negativity in the world. This is something people can feel good about and rally around.”

By PATRICK WHITTLE and JOHN SEEWER Associated Press

