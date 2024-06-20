Amtrak service resumes from Philadelphia to New Haven after power restored to train tracks

NEW YORK (AP) — Amtrak service has resumed from Philadelphia to New Haven, Connecticut, after power was restored to train tracks. The national rail service says riders should still expect significant residual delays during the Thursday evening rush hour commute. A circuit breaker malfunction was reported around 3 p.m., leading to a widespread power loss on tracks between Penn Station in New York City and Union Station in Newark, New Jersey. As a result, Amtrak trains operating between Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station and New Haven’s Union Station were temporarily suspended.

