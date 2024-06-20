Beneath offshore wind turbines, researchers grow seafood and seaweed

KRIEGERS FLAK OFFSHORE WIND FARM, Denmark (AP) — Researchers are exploring multiple uses for wind parks far out at sea, such as producing fresh seafood. A four-year project that started in 2023 at Scandinavia’s largest wind farm off Denmark’s east coast is showing signs of early success with its first harvest of seaweed 18 months later. The farm’s 72 turbines deliver energy to both Denmark and Germany, but researchers saw other potential too. The water between its spinning blades has been transformed into an experimental underwater seafood farm. Recent modeling by Aarhus University, which co-runs the project, suggests that tons of fresh seafood could be produced annually by utilizing just a tenth of Denmark’s wind park area.

