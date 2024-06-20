Bob Good hopes final vote count will put him ahead of Trump-endorsed challenger

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Conservative Virginia congressman Bob Good is asking for patience as he hopes the final ballot count from Tuesday’s primary will allow him to fend off a challenger endorsed by former president Donald Trump. Good chairs the hard-right House Freedom Caucus. He currently trails state Sen. John McGuire by a little more than 300 votes. Elections officials across the state’s 5th Congressional District are finalizing their vote counts and mail-in ballots continue to trickle in. The Associated Press has not yet called the race for either candidate. If Good loses, he would be the first House incumbent this year to lose a primary in a district not affected by redistricting.

