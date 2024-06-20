Skip to Content
College of the Desert Launches initiative for formerly incarcerated young adults 

With a $1.5 million grant, College of the Desert (COD) is launching an educational initiative aimed at young adults who have been through juvenile detention systems. 

The program is expected to start on campus in the fall of 2024.

The California Community Colleges’ Rising Scholars Network is funding the program with a $1.5 million grant. 

The programs goal is to establish on-site classes for currently incarcerated young adults and expand outreach and resources for people who have been incarcerated in the past.

In total, the grant is $1,545,454, and it will support the initiative over 5 years.

Stay tuned with News Channel 3 to hear from Amanda Phillips, Dean of Counseling, about the importance of the new initiative.

