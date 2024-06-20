Floodwaters inundate Minnesota towns while another storm transformed New Mexico village into a lake

COOK, Minn. (AP) — Several small-town tourist meccas in northern Minnesota are inundated in floodwaters after heavy rain earlier this week, while another powerful storm turned a New Mexico village into a lake. The National Weather Service is warning that more rain is possible in already waterlogged areas of Minnesota. In New Mexico, a powerful storm on Wednesday battered the tiny village of Willard while a pair of deadly wildfires raged on farther south in the mountain village of Ruidoso. Forecasters say the severe weather is emblematic of this time of year when New Mexico’s wildfire and monsoon seasons overlap.

