Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo says he found a ‘semi-destroyed country’ on taking office

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Nearly six months into his administration Guatemala President Bernardo Arévalo says opposition in the Congress and the Attorney General’s Office have made it difficult to implement the change he seeks for the Central American nation that he says he found “semi-destroyed.” The politician from the progressive Seed Movement party was elected in August after voters angry at widespread corruption and leaders’ failure to tackle it made a decisive choice for change, elevating his long shot candidacy. Arévalo said Thursday in an interview with The Associated Press that “What has impacted me the most is seeing how corruption has impacted the executive capacity of all the country’s institutions.”

