Louisiana’s new law requiring the Ten Commandments in classrooms churns old political conflicts

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A bill signed into law this week makes Louisiana the only state to require that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every classroom in public schools and colleges. It also churns long-running conflicts over the role of religion in government institutions. In 1980, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a similar Kentucky law was unconstitutional. But the makeup of the Supreme Court has changed over the years. And religious conservatives have gained hope from a 2022 Supreme Court ruling in favor of a high school football coach who knelt and prayed on the field after games.

