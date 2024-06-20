New York moves to limit ‘addictive’ social media feeds for kids

New York’s governor has signed a bill that would allow parents to block their children from getting social media posts suggested by a platform’s algorithm, a move to limit feeds critics argue are addictive. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the bill Thursday but it does not immediately take effect. Under the legislation, social media feeds for people under the age of 18 would be limited to posts from accounts they follow, rather than content suggested by an automated algorithm. A tech industry trade group criticized the legislation as an unconstitutional restriction on free speech.

