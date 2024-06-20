Russia fires deputy defense minister jailed on bribery charges and extends his arrest

Russian authorities have formally dismissed a deputy defense minister jailed on bribery charges and accused by Kremlin critics of living a lavish lifestyle. A court ordered on Thursday that 48-year-old Timur Ivanov’s pre-trial detention be extended for three more months. He is one of several senior military officers arrested on corruption charges in recent months. He was a close associate of Sergei Shoigu, whom President Vladimir Putin replaced as defense minister last month. The authorities charged Ivanov, who was arrested in April, with taking an especially large bribe. His lawyers said he maintains his innocence. If convicted, Ivanov faces up to 15 years in prison.

By The Associated Press

