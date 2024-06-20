Russia-North Korea pact could dent China’s influence, but Beijing still holds sway over both
By DIDI TANG and KEN MORITSUGU
Associated Press
BEIJING (AP) — China appears to be keeping its distance as Russia and North Korea move closer to each other with a new defense pact that could tilt the balance of power among the three authoritarian states. Experts say the Chinese leadership likely is fretting the potential loss of influence over North Korea and how that could increase instability on the Korean Peninsula. Beijing so far has not commented on the deal and only reiterated boilerplate statements that it seeks to uphold peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and advance a political settlement of the North-South divide.