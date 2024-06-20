Swiss museum pulls down works by artists like Monet, van Gogh as origin of Nazi-looted art examined

GENEVA (AP) — A Swiss museum has pulled down five paintings, including a van Gogh and a Monet, after the foundation that owns them called for a deeper look at their origins following new U.S. guidelines on how to handle artworks once confiscated by the Nazis. The Foundation E.G. Bührle Collection, which owns the works formerly shown at the Kunsthaus Zürich museum, said it was looking to reach a “fair and equitable solution” with the legal successors of the former owners, who were not identified. The foundation’s board called for a new assessment of the works under new “best practices” published by the U.S. State Department in March on how to deal with Nazi-confiscated art, as an upgrade to principles adopted in 1998.

