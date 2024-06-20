The Iberian lynx is back from the brink of extinction, thanks to conservation efforts

MADRID (AP) — Things are looking up for the Iberian lynx. Just over two decades ago, the pointy-eared wild cat was on the brink of extinction, but as of Thursday the International Union for Conservation of Nature says it’s no longer an endangered species. Successful conservation efforts mean that the animal, native to Spain and Portugal, is now barely a vulnerable species, according to the latest version of the IUCN Red List. In 2001, there were only 62 mature Iberian lynx — medium-sized, mottled brown cats with characteristic pointed ears and a pair of beard-like tufts of facial hair — on the Iberian Peninsula, but the latest census of nature reserves showed more than 2,000 adults and juveniles.

By TERESA MEDRANO and JAMES BROOKS Associated Press

