Thousands in Kenya demonstrate against proposed new taxes

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Thousands of mostly young people have demonstrated Kenya’s capital and across the country against new tax proposals in the government’s annual budget legislation. The protests brought Nairobi’s central business district to a standstill as horse-riding riot police threw tear-gas cannisters and opened water cannons on demonstrators who advanced towards parliament buildings, where lawmakers debated the finance bill. The protesters, who began their demonstrations in a first round on Tuesday, are demanding that lawmakers vote against the legislation, which is expected to be burdensome for salaried Kenyans, entrepreneurs and consumers. The new taxes would include a 2.75% levy on income for the national medical insurance plan, as well as increased taxes on vegetable oil and fuel.

