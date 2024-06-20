Train collision in Chile kills at least 2 people and injures 9 others

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Authorities in Chile say at least two people have been killed and nine others injured when a train full of passengers collided head-on with another train on a test run just outside the capital of Santiago. Investigations were underway Thursday to determine the cause of the crash. One train carriage was vaulted on top of a car from the other train. Authorities identified the two people killed as crew members operating a speed test on the service train that had 10 workers on board.

