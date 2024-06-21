88-year-old Montana man who was getaway driver in bank robberies sentenced to 2 years in prison

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — An 88-year-old Montana man has been sentenced to two years in a federal prison medical facility for his role in two bank robberies in Billings last summer. The defendant was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in February to being the getaway driver for the robberies in August 2023. Prosecutors say a co-defendant gave the tellers notes demanding money, in one case suggesting he was armed. The getaway driver told officers he suggested robbing the banks to make money, as he had done in the past. He pleaded guilty to bank robbery in 2008, when he was 72.

