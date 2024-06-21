AP PHOTOS: In the spirit of perseverance, artists flock to Congo’s biggest dance festival

GOMA, Congo (AP) — The Goma dance festival, the largest dance festival in Congo, has taken place each year for the past seven years, despite ongoing attacks by rebel groups. It’s in eastern Congo, a region that has long been overrun by more than 120 armed groups seeking a share of its gold and other resources as they carry out mass killings. For one dancer, the festival has become a source of hope and a reason to carry on. “We try to keep hoping, but it’s hard when nothing is improving,” said Virginie Magumba. “The festival embodies this spirit of perseverance.”

By MOSES SAWASAWA and MONIKA PRONCZUK Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.