Bather, beware: British beaches and rivers have a sewage problem. It has seeped into election talk

HENLEY-ON-THAMES, England (AP) — Britain has become notorious as a place where a casual swim could lead to an extended visit to the toilet, if not the hospital. A torrent of news on dirty water has spilled over into next month’s election. While not a top campaign issue, it stinks of a larger problem: Britain’s aging infrastructure. The British public discovered the extent of the mess during the COVID-19 pandemic as outdoor recreation took off. Water companies have felt the pressure, and political parties are capitalizing on the crisis. But neither of the leading parties has offered much of a detailed plan.

