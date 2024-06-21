Bather, beware: British beaches and rivers have a sewage problem. It has seeped into election talk
By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press
HENLEY-ON-THAMES, England (AP) — Britain has become notorious as a place where a casual swim could lead to an extended visit to the toilet, if not the hospital. A torrent of news on dirty water has spilled over into next month’s election. While not a top campaign issue, it stinks of a larger problem: Britain’s aging infrastructure. The British public discovered the extent of the mess during the COVID-19 pandemic as outdoor recreation took off. Water companies have felt the pressure, and political parties are capitalizing on the crisis. But neither of the leading parties has offered much of a detailed plan.