Czech man arrested in Croatia after explosion kills his 9-year-old child

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A Czech man has been detained in Croatia for allegedly allowing his 9-year-old child to take an explosive device from a military zone which later killed him. Police say that the 46-year-old man on Wednesday entered a restrictive military training ground without authorization where he allowed his child to pick up the explosive device and bring it back to the family car. A police statement on Friday says that when the car later broke down along the way, the child took out the explosive device which then exploded, killing the child and wounding three people. Police did not reveal the sex of the child, though some reports said it was a boy.

