El Salvador death toll rises to 19 as heavy rains continue

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The death toll from torrential rains and landslides in El Salvador has risen to 19. The number includes six victims from Friday when two girls and four adults died after being buried in their homes. ​​A weather system along Guatemala’s Pacific coast and another in the Gulf of Mexico developed Tropical Storm Alberto. They have brought saturating rains to southern Mexico and Central America. The Civil Protection authorities of El Salvador issued a red alert and the country’s Congress declared a state of national emergency for 15 days because of the severity of the rains.

