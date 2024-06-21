New Mexico judge rejects effort to compel new testimony from movie armorer in Alec Baldwin trial

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge says prosecutors can’t use immunity to compel a movie set armorer to testify in the involuntary manslaughter trial of actor Alec Baldwin who fatally shot a cinematographer during rehearsal for the Western movie “Rust.” At a Friday hearing, the judge rejected a request by prosecutors that would compel Hannah Gutierrez-Reed to testify with immunity in other court proceedings. Gutierrez-Reed was convicted in March of involuntary manslaughter for her role in the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at a movie-set ranch. Baldwin’s attorneys also are urging the judge to scuttle the trial on allegations that the FBI destroyed evidence. He has pleaded not guilty.

