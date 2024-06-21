Shooting at grocery store in Arkansas kills 3 and wounds 10 others, police say

FORDYCE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State Police say a shooter opened fire Friday at a grocery store, killing three people and wounding 10 others. The shooting occurred at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce. Arkansas’ Department of Public Safety director says police shot the suspected shooter, who sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. Two law enforcement officers were among those shot, and neither have life-threatening injuries. Video posted on social media showed at least one person lying in the parking lot. In another video, multiple gunshots could be heard. Images from TV reporters on the scene show a slew of bullet holes in the grocery store’s window.

