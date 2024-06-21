South Africa’s new government brings Black and white together. It’s also reviving racial tensions

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa’s new coalition government has brought a Black president and a white opposition leader together in an image of unity. But the power-sharing agreement between the African National Congress party and one of South Africa’s few white-led parties has unwittingly renewed some racial tensions. Many Black South Africans have expressed discomfort with a white-led party being back in power, even in a coalition. It shows how the country is haunted by the racist apartheid system that ended 30 years ago but is still felt by millions of the Black majority who were brutally oppressed by a white government.

