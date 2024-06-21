Union Food 4 Less workers rally in Coachella ahead of contract negotiations

Negotiations between the union representing thousands of Regional Food 4 Less workers and its parent company, Kroger have come to a standstill.

On Friday afternoon, several dozen Food 4 Less workers rallied earlier today in Coachella.

The store is just one of three Food 4 Less locations in the Coachella Valley that’s represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union.

The UFCW and it’s parent company, Kroger were in negotiations earlier this week but failed to reach an agreement because it did meet the unions needs regarding higher pay, better hours and improved benefits.

Friday's demonstration was not a strike, it was a rally.

The UFCW did however vote in favor of a strike authorization last Friday.

But our local UFCW chapter president is hopeful they’ll reach an agreement before having to resort to a strike.