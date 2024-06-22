2 men convicted in 2021 armed standoff on Massachusetts highway
By MICHAEL CASEY
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Two men have been convicted for their role in an armed standoff on a busy Massachusetts highway in 2021 that lasted more than eight hours and caused traffic delays during a busy Fourth of July weekend. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Friday that Jamhal Tavon Sanders Latimer and Steven Anthony Perez were found guilty on multiple gun charges related to the standoff. They will be sentenced July 16. The two were part of a sovereign citizen group called Rise of the Moors that claimed they were on the way to training when a state trooper stopped to ask if they needed help. That sparked the hours-long standoff on Interstate 95.