3 Alabama men die after becoming distressed while swimming at Florida beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say three Alabama men are dead from likely drowning after becoming distressed while swimming at a Florida Panhandle beach. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office says the young men had traveled to the Panama City Beach area Friday evening. The sheriff’s office received an emergency call about the distressed swimmers shortly after 8 p.m. The U.S. Coast Guard and others began rescue efforts. The men were found separately and eventually pronounced dead at local hospitals. Earlier this week, single red flags had been posted at the beach, indicating high-hazard surf and rip current conditions.

