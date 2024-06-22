Aerial drone likely launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels hits ship in the Red Sea

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An aerial drone likely launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels struck and damaged a vessel in the Red Sea. The drone attack happened around dawn Sunday off the coast of the rebel-held port city of Hodeida. That’s according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center. The private security firm Ambrey identified the ship involved as a Liberia-flagged container ship bound for China. The attack comes as the U.S. has sent the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower back home after an eight-month deployment that saw it lead the American response to the Houthi assaults. Those attack have seen shipping drastically drop through the route crucial to Asian, Middle East and European markets. The Houthis say the attacks will continue as long as the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip rages on.

