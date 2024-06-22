Central African Republic charges European aid worker with terrorism and undermining security

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Central African Republic charged a European aid worker who was arrested last month with terrorism and undermining state security. Martin Joseph Figueira is a Belgian-Portuguese consultant for the American nongovernmental organization FHI360. He’s been accused of being in communication with armed groups to plot a coup, thereby jeopardizing national security. On Friday, the public prosecutor charged him with six crimes, including undermining the internal and external state security, as well as terrorism. If found guilty, he faces a sentence of forced labor for life.

