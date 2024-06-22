Cristiano Ronaldo ‘lucky’ not to come to harm after he’s confronted by selfie-seekers, coach says
By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Portugal coach Roberto Martinez says Cristiano Ronaldo should consider himself lucky to have come to no harm after being confronted by four supporters who came onto the field for selfies with the five-time world player of the year at a European Championship match. The alarming string of security breaches happened in the second half of Portugal’s 3-0 win over Turkey in Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion. Ronaldo was happy to pose for a selfie with a young boy who evaded stewards to get on the field in the 69th minute before whipping out his cell phone. However Ronaldo was clearly unhappy when more people tried to do the same.