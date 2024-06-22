Italian coast guard recovers 14 more bodies of shipwreck victims off Calabria, dozens still missing

ROME (AP) — The Italian coast guard has recovered 14 more bodies from last week’s shipwreck in the Ionian Sea off the southern Italian coastline, bringing to 34 the number of known victims from the sinking. Dozens are still missing and presumed dead. The bodies, recovered on Friday, were being transferred to a port in Calabria. Three coast guard ships were active in the air-and-sea search, some 120 miles from shore. Survivors reported that the motorboat had caught fire, causing it to capsize off the Italian coast on Sunday night, about eight days after departing from Turkey with about 75 people from Iran, Syria and Iraq on board. Eleven people survived.

