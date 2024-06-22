Jury awards more than $13 million to ultramarathon athlete injured in fall on a Seattle sidewalk

SEATTLE (AP) — A jury has awarded more than $13 million to an ultramarathon athlete who was injured in a fall on a Seattle sidewalk in 2021. The Seattle Times reports that a King County jury found the city of Seattle and the owners of an apartment building responsible for the amount. Lesley Mettler Auld says she will never run again and struggles to walk after falling on a sidewalk in the city’s Queen Anne neighborhood. She required multiple surgeries to repair her damaged quadriceps. A spokesperson for the city declined to comment on the award.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.