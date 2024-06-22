More royalty turns up to attend Euro 2024

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Euro 2024 is becoming a very regal affair after the king and queen of Belgium became the latest royals to attend the soccer tournament in Germany. King Philippe and Queen Mathilde were in the crowd for Belgium’s group game against Romania on Saturday in Cologne. On Thursday, it was the future king of England, Prince William, and Denmark’s King Frederik X who were in attendance and shook hands ahead of their respective nations’ 1-1 draw in Frankfurt.

