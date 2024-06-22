New Mexico heavy rain and flash flooding prompt mandatory evacuations in Las Vegas

Heavy rain and flash flood warnings in New Mexico have prompted mandatory evacuations in Las Vegas with shelters set up for displaced residents. The National Weather Service office announced a flash flood emergency on Friday night through early Saturday. The impacted areas include Las Vegas and communities near Albuquerque. Up to 2 inches had fallen by late Friday with additional rainfall up to 1.5 inches expected overnight. The Las Vegas municipal government has announced mandatory evacuations for parts of the city, warning residents to prepare for overnight stays. The city says it has established shelters for residents on the west and east sides of the city.

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

