Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, criticized for saying West provoked Putin to invade Ukraine

LONDON (AP) — Nigel Farage, leader of the right-wing Reform U.K. party, is facing wide-ranging criticism over his claim that the West provoked Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine. In a BBC television interview broadcast Friday evening, Farage drew a link between the expansion of NATO and the European Union eastwards over the past few decades and the invasion. Farage’s critics from across the political spectrum slammed his statement, with many describing him as a Putin apologist. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Farage was “completely wrong” and described his comments as a type of appeasement. This is the first general election that Reform U.K. is contesting and it has enjoyed a lift in the polls, mainly at the expense of the governing Conservatives.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.