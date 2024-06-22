Rains, cooler weather help firefighters gain ground on large wildfires in southern New Mexico

RUIDOSO, N.M. (AP) — Recent rains and cooler weather have helped firefighters gain ground on two wildfires in southern New Mexico that have killed two people, destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands to flee. Fallout from the South Fork and Salt fires continue to pose risks to firefighters and the public in the areas near the mountain village of Ruidoso. Officials urged the public Saturday to be aware of downed power lines, damaged water, sewer and gas lines, flooding in burn scars and other hazards. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham were scheduled to tour the area.

