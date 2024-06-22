US aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as a show of force against nuclear-armed North Korea
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A nuclear-powered United States aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea ahead of a three-way exercise involving South Korean and Japanese forces. The countries are stepping up their military training to cope with North Korean threats, which have escalated with its alignment with Russia. The USS Theodore Roosevelt strike group arrived Saturday in Busan. On Friday, South Korea summoned the Russian ambassador to protest a pact reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this week that pledges mutual defense assistance in the event of war. The Theodore Roosevelt strike group is likely to participate in the trilateral exercise that is expected to start before month’s end.