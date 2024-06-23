1 person found dead and 2 still missing after floods, rockslide hit a Swiss Alpine village

VIENNA (AP) — Authorities in Switzerland say rescuers have found the body of one of three people a day after they were swept away in a rockslide that hit their Alpine village following massive thunderstorms and rainfall. The search for the other two missing people is continuing. The head of the rescue, William Kloter from the Swiss police, said the likelihood of finding them alive is low. The rockslide hit a group of three houses in the municipality of Lostallo in the Alpine valley of Misox in Graubünden. A team of 200 rescuers has been using excavators, specially-trained dogs, drones and army helicopters.

